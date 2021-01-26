6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Max exposes Sharon and Denise disappears after Lucas showdown

Sharon Beale (Letitia Dean) faces the music as the search for Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) intensifies and Max Branning (Jake Wood) points the finger. Is her killer secret finally out?

Denise Fox (Diane Parish) confronts Lucas Johnson (Don Gilet) unaware it’s daughter Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) she really needs to watch, and Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) starts dealing drugs as he reels from a shocking betrayal.

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 1st – 5th February 2021.

Max exposes Sharon

The manhunt for missing Ian gathers pace as Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) and Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) distribute flyers, and Max is on a mission to crack Sharon and force her to admit she tried to have her husband killed. Canny Shaz accuses Max of wanting to prove absent (actually dead, though her family don’t know it) Tina’s innocence purely to get back into the good books (among other things) of ex-lover Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), but she knows the heat is on.

With nothing more to lose, Max publicly accuses Sharon in the Vic of organising Ian’s attack and letting Teen take the blame. Already suspicious of her daughter-in-law, Kathy is floored, while Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) urges L to get the truth from Max. Will anyone believe him? Or will Sharon have to crush up more pills to silence Mr Branning?

Denise and Lucas disappear

Denise is dumbfounded when she learns Chelsea is taking Lucas on holiday and reckons her killer ex has brainwashed their daughter to let him back into her life. If only she – and he – knew the truth: Chels is pretending to have forgiven and forgotten, and the trip is far from a father/daughter bonding jolly, it’s part of her long game revenge to set him up for something.

Lucas backs out of the break and Dee lets rip, berating him for letting Chelsea down again. A furious showdown ensues and the next thing we know, Chelsea and Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) are looking for Denise and find Lucas’s flat trashed and empty – there’s blood, but no sign of Denise, or Lucas… Has Chelsea’s risky plan cost her mother’s life?

Billy turns drug dealer

Billy has gone past the sobbing, listening to sad songs phase of being rejected by Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton), and moved onto the bitter, twisted stage. This week he spitefully tells the kids mummy and daddy aren’t getting back together, because mummy is having it away with Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) who is practically their brother.

Horrified Honey chucks him out, and skint, jobless Billy must find a way of supporting his family. Humiliated when Jay buys Will and Janet flashy new trainers when he can barely afford a bag of crisps for them to share, Bill looks for employment – and offers to deal drugs for Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota)…

Gray manipulates Whitney

Having scared her off with talk of potential romance, creepy Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) tries a different tactic to ensnare Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) this week – good old-fashioned psychological manipulation.

Cancelling her babysitting arrangement, then having mother-in-law Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) step in, Gray makes Whitney think she’s done something wrong, then twists the situation to make Ms Dean feel guilty. As he continues to lie to the Carters, Gray is in danger of losing his cool. And when that happens, an unsuspecting, innocent young woman usually ends up dead. Pray for Whitney.

