6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Callum in danger and Kush flees the country?

Stacey Fowler (Lacey Turner) fears the worst with Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) on the run with their son. Will he leave the country or is there another way out of this massive mess?

Callum Highway (Tony Clay) must face the consequences of betraying the Mitchells, Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) can’t cope and Denise Fox (Diane Parish) is in for yet another surprise – as if being reunited with her serial killer ex wasn’t enough.

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 4th – 8th January 2021.

Kush flees the country?

It’s crunch time for fugitive Kush as he puts his desperate plan into action. Stressed Stacey finally gets through to him after endless frantic phone calls and little Arthur answers and says him and daddy are going on an aeroplane, but when she speaks to Kush he warns her if she goes to the police she’ll never see their son again…

Turning elsewhere for help, Kush hopes he’s found a solution, which has big repercussions for Stacey, Martin Fowler (James Bye) and Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton), who has some explaining to do after she gets a big surprise she could’ve done without. And that could see the calculating club owner unwittingly push her husband back into his ex’s arms.

The game is up for Callum

Snitching on the Mitchells when you’re dating one of them was always going to end in tears, as Callum is about to learn. With his cop career – and love life – under threat, Jack delivers some worrying news that makes everything worse (if that’s possible).

However, Jack has a plan that changes the rules of the game somewhat, using certain things to his advantage. Can he help Callum out of the hole he’s about to fall in? By the end of the week, Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) is down at the police station – the last place any member of the Mitchell clan ever want to be…

Sonia loses it

All is not well with Sonia who is struggling at work and snapping at colleagues and patients. Ash Panesar (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) is concerned when she sees the narked nurse rushing off after she blows up, and when she’s home alone stressed Son breaks down in tears.

Eventually opening up to Martin, beleaguered Sonia admits she’s not coping with the pressures of the job and realises she has a big decision to make. It’s a good opportunity for EastEnders to explore the effect of the pandemic on NHS staff, and nice for the underused Cassidy to get some time in the spotlight.

Denise gets a shock

The recent reappearance of Lucas Johnson (Don Gilet) left Denise seriously rattled, and her loved ones eager to protect her. The efforts Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) went to in order to keep his honorary daughter safe come back to bite him this week, starting a whole new nightmare for the Fox-Truemans.

Denise is absolutely fuming when she finds out what Patrick has been up to behind her back, despite his noble intentions, and a visitor at the house puts the pensioner in serious danger. Heartbreak, anger, and one final shock means 2021 is already pretty rubbish for our Dee.

Elsewhere on EastEnders

To say Christmas was eventful for the Carters is something of an understatement, and as we move into the new year Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) is faced with the stark reality of her recent choices. Did she make the right decision? Only time will tell.

Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) is crushed when son-in-law Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) announces he wants his kids living back with him permanently. Is he ready to be a full-time parent again after losing Chantelle? And are Mack and Mia in danger from their father’s volatile temper?

