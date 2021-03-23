Todd prepares to leave Coronation Street – who will Billy choose?

Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) has some decision making to do in scenes airing next week on Coronation Street as he needs to decide once and for all who his heart truly lies with – Todd Grimshaw or Paul Foreman (Gareth Pierce and Peter Ash).

He really doesn’t have much time to waste as Todd is planning on making an exit from Weatherfield to start a new life elsewhere and the only person that can stop him from going is Billy.

But with Paul also in the equation, will Billy decide to try and keep Todd around, or will he decide he will be better off just letting him leave?

After Paul has a night out and is blunt with Billy when he asks how it was, Billy is further rattled by Todd when he quizzes him on his plan to move to Bromsgrove. He tells Todd that he should not leave because of him but Todd turns things around and bluntly tells Billy that he has the power to get him to stay.

Following Todd’s declaration of love, he then asks Paul to pretend he has met someone new – hoping that it will cause Billy to take a chance with him. But his plan backfires when Paul is rocked by the news and despondently tells Todd that he should leave if that is what he wants.

Realising that he has no place on the cobbles now, Todd goes full steam ahead with his leaving plans and quits his job – which riles up Sarah Barlow (Tina O’Brien). He then makes his way to the tram station to go and at that same moment, Paul admits his lie to Billy and makes it clear that he wants them to give things another shot.

Billy now knows he needs to make a choice and he has to do it quickly. Will he give things another shot with Paul, or will he decide to stop Todd from leaving so they can give things another try?

