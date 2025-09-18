Coronation Street star has left soap with final scenes to air next week
It has been described as an "explosive" exit from the cobbles.
Richard Winsor's Noah will reportedly be leaving Coronation Street next week, in scenes that'll be sure to leave Weatherfield residents reeling.
Noah joined the cobbles earlier this year, a man who has involved in Theo Silverton's (James Cartwright) conversion therapy and has continued to bring misery to his life.
And when Theo came out and left his wife for Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce), Noah convinced Theo's wife Danielle (Natalie Anderson) he could provide the life that Theo couldn't and has been excluding Theo from his family.
A source told The Sun that Noah will leave the show next week in scenes set to be "explosive".
RadioTimes.com has reached out to ITV for comment.
In spoilers released for next week on the cobbles, Theo is in court for the custody hearing as Danielle's barrister questions Theo on his temper and accuses him of attacking son Miles.
Theo assures that it was an accident, but when he hears Noah making derogatory comments under his breath, Todd lunges at Noah.
Todd is escorted out of court, and Noah is smug. This continues when Noah makes homophobic jibes towards Theo and Todd and insists that Danielle won't back down and soon, she delivers shocking news about Noah.
Could this be what sets off his exit?
Read more:
- 7 Coronation Street spoilers next week: Carla confronts Becky Swain and Debbie catches Abi with Carl
- Coronation Street reveals who knocked down Tyrone Dobbs in ITVX episode amid devastating injury
- Coronation Street just saved its police story with powerful Lisa Swain scenes
- Coronation Street newcomer teases Becky Swain's "dark side" after fake death bombshell
- Coronation Street's Alan Halsall on Tyrone's shock hit and run ordeal and life-changing spinal injury
- Coronation Street reveals surprising new lover for Carl Webster amid Abi affair story in early ITVX release
Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.
Add Coronation Street to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.