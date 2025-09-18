And when Theo came out and left his wife for Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce), Noah convinced Theo's wife Danielle (Natalie Anderson) he could provide the life that Theo couldn't and has been excluding Theo from his family.

A source told The Sun that Noah will leave the show next week in scenes set to be "explosive".

Richard WInsor as Noah. ITV

In spoilers released for next week on the cobbles, Theo is in court for the custody hearing as Danielle's barrister questions Theo on his temper and accuses him of attacking son Miles.

Theo assures that it was an accident, but when he hears Noah making derogatory comments under his breath, Todd lunges at Noah.

Todd is escorted out of court, and Noah is smug. This continues when Noah makes homophobic jibes towards Theo and Todd and insists that Danielle won't back down and soon, she delivers shocking news about Noah.

Could this be what sets off his exit?

