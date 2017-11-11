But when Rana calls at Kate's flat and tells her that she only has to say the word and she'll call off the wedding so they can be together, how will Kate respond? Well, you can watch her reaction right here first...

See the scene from Friday's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on Coronation Street

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.