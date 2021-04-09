Why isn’t Coronation Street on tonight? When is it next on TV?

Since production resumed on the popular soap after filming was postponed due to COVID-19, fans have enjoyed Coronation Street being back to its usual regular schedule.

However, Coronation Street will not be airing during its usual 7:30pm slot tonight (9th April).

ITV has halted their scheduled programming and will be airing special coverage for the rest of the day.

Why isn’t Coronation Street on tonight?

Coronation Street will not air tonight as ITV pause regular programming in order to air tributes to Prince Philip.

Buckingham Palace confirmed this morning that the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Phiip died today at the age of 99.

In place of Coronation Street, ITV will air Prince Philip, Fondly Remembered at 7pm, a live programme hosted by Julie Etchingham and Phillip Schofield that will celebrate the life, legacy and passions of the Duke through interviews with those who knew him best.

The tribute will be followed by Prince Philip: A Royal Life, a documentary about the life of Prince Philip hosted by ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship at 9pm, and an extended News at Ten at 10pm.

Continuous news coverage will also air throughout the afternoon, celebrating the Duke’s life, while Prince Philip: Duke of Edinburgh will explore Prince Phillip’s life using archival footage and personal testimony with narration from James Mates at 5pm.

The alterations are part of changes to the TV schedules made by many broadcasters following the death of Prince Philip, with regular programming replaced with tributes, documentaries and news coverage. You can see the full updated schedule on our TV Guide.

ITV has also confirmed that there will be no commercial breaks on ITV’s main channel coverage today.

When is Coronation Street next on TV?

ITV have not yet confirmed when tonight’s planned episode of Coronation Street will now air. The soap was next planned to air as a double bill on Monday 12th April at 7:30pm and 8:30pm.

It is not clear if tonight’s episode will air during the show’s Monday slot or if it will receive a different broadcast time.

See our TV Guide for the latest schedule changes.