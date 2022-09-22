Coronation Street first look as Kelly Neelan faces dangerous exit

Recent episodes of the ITV soap saw Kelly finally discover that her guardian Gary had murdered her father Rick and buried his body in the woods.

Coronation Street has unveiled the first look at Kelly Neelan’s dramatic rooftop showdown as Millie Gibson’s exit nears.

Consumed with rage, Kelly paid one of Rick’s former henchmen, Kieron, £10,000 to kill him, but later had second thoughts and called off the job – only for the hitman to decide he'd rather finish Kelly off too!

In upcoming scenes, Kieron forces the pair onto a rooftop and reveals his plan to kill Kelly and frame her for Gary’s murder, making it look like murder-suicide.

As chaos ensues, a gunshot rings out, but who has been caught in the firing line?

Mikey North, Pat Lally and Millie Gibson in Coronation Street

Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod previously opened up about the dramatic scenes, revealing that volume wall technology was used by his team to create an epic rooftop stunt.

"What we’ve done is create this incredible rooftop sequence with a sort of twinkling cityscape behind it," he told the media. "So that we can do things that you could never normally do in a location shoot. You can put real actors in what appears to be very real danger without using stunt performers. You can have the camera behave in a way that it can’t do in the real world."

He added: "The camera can swoop and fly and move around in ways that you can’t do for real. So we created this incredibly cinematic sequence for the set piece of this week, which I’m incredibly excited about. I’ve only seen the rushes and it already looks incredible."

Gibson announced over the summer that she would be departing from Coronation Street after three years playing the character.

"I think Corrie is a home," she said of her departure. "It's the best way of describing it, it's a home. Because I'm so young, I thought: 'I've got to leave'. I have no responsibilities – I don't have kids, I don't have a mortgage to pay or anything like that, I'm still grateful to be living at home.

"So I thought: 'I'm just going to see what else the world has'. If it does happen, it does – that would be quite good, wouldn't it? I just thought I might as well see what happens while I'm still young."

