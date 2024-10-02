Later, Fiz told Tyrone that she simply didn't have the energy for another child. But the couple were forced to put their discussion to one side when they uncovered Hope's secret vape pen, and the teen was defiant when confronted and warned over the dangers of vaping.

Things got worse when Hope confessed that she had stolen the vape, and Ty insisted that she must pay shop owner Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) back every penny.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As they discussed their problems over Hope, Fiz and Tyrone returned back to their other dilemma, with Ty pointing out that their daughter's behaviour was no reason to reject the idea of having another baby.

More like this

Fiz admitted that she was conflicted over the issue, but she ultimately insisted that she needed to have a termination. She added that they were not at the right stage in their lives to have a baby.

Fiz also pointed out that Ty would usually agree with her – but she knew he was still struggling over being separated from his young son Dorin.

Tyrone admitted that he had been using this as a distraction, and agreed that an abortion was the right course of action.

But as he and Fiz tearfully embraced, it was clear that the decision was not an easy one for them. Will they go through with their plan?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.