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Coronation Street airs life-changing revelations for Driscolls and McDonalds in early ITVX release
Warning: contains spoilers for today's episode of Coronation Street, currently airing on ITVX and airing tonight on ITV.
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Published: Sunday, 5 April 2026 at 11:41 am
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