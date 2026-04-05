There was a bombshell reveal on today's Coronation Street (Sunday 5 April), which would change Ben Driscoll's (played by Aaron McCusker) life forever.

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Viewers already knew that Ben is actually the son of Jim McDonald (Charlie Lawson) after his mother, Maggie (Pauline McLynn) had an affair with him previously.

It would mean he is the half-brother of Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) and that the man he thought was his dad, Alan Driscoll (Aidan O'Callaghan), isn't related to him at all.

In today's episode, Ben was inquisitive following a clash with his mother, accidentally dropping a big hint that only she was his flesh and blood, implying his dad wasn't.

Ben couldn't shake it and kept on at Maggie to let him know what she meant by it, but she wouldn't budge.

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After noticing how distressed he was getting, Maggie told him that she'd actually had an affair with a random British soldier in a club, and didn't know his name.

However, back in the bar, Ben and Steve were talking when the latter revealed Ollie and Amy were together alone at their house.

Upon hearing it, Maggie ran out to go and stop them from going too far...

Maggie Driscoll (Pauline McLynn, left) finally revealed the truth about Ben's father... ITV

"You can't go out with each other because you're cousins," she finally admitted when she got in the house, not knowing she'd interrupted them kissing.

Ben and Steve were both baffled as Maggie admitted what happened to the pair.

With both families left shocked and confused, will they be able to reconcile and explore their new bond?

Unbeknownst to all still, Maggie was also responsible for the death of Ben’s adopted father, Alan Driscoll, whom she pushed down a flight of stairs in an argument over her affair with Jim...

Coronation Street airs on ITV1, ITVX and YouTube.

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Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8:30pm and from 7am on ITVX.

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