Aaron McCusker has spoken about his new exciting character on Coronation Street: Ben Driscoll.

Ben will join Eva (Catherine Tyldesley) as her new husband in the Rovers Return as the new family in charge, along with their blended family and his mum, Maggie (Pauline McLynn).

McCusker spoke to RadioTimes.com and other press about his new character, admitting he has lots of sides that won't all come out immediately.

"I knew that Cath was coming back, and she'd been away for seven years, and she was coming back with her fella who was a rugby player,” he said. “I was told that they're in love, and they come with Ben's mum who's a bit of a point of contention between the two of them because I'm tied to my mammy's apron's strings.”

He added: "I've been given certain storylines coming up that I can't talk about, but he's a good dad, and he's got every reason to be caught between his mum and Eva because he loves them both dearly – and there's nothing worse than being stuck there because I can see that Maggie doesn't treat her very well.

“He's scared to step in because she was a single mum who brought him up. I dunno how he's going to cope with it but I can see difficult times ahead."

With Eva and Maggie clashing and a new setting to contend with full of fiery locals, we don't envy Ben taking on the pub!

