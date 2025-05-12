Viewers were sad to see Bobby Crawford (played by Jack Carroll) leave the street in a state of distress, following a hurtful saga with longtime friend and former crush Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton).

Bobby had provided a sympathetic ear when Lauren disclosed that she was being blackmailed by a mystery harasser, who had photo evidence that she had stolen and crashed a van belonging to Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford).

The threat was terrifying to Lauren, who feared being taken back into police custody, which would have torn her away from her young son, Frankie, at a pivotal time in his life.

Not even Bobby was immune to suspicion as her fear and paranoia grew, particularly after he advised her not to go to the police about the threats, which she interpreted as a potential sign of his guilt.

Ultimately, in a sting concocted with friend Betsy (Sydney Martin), Lauren uncovered Jake Windass (played by Bobby Bradshaw) as the true culprit behind the scheme – and managed to delete the incriminating material.

However, that wasn't before caring friend Bobby could gather the £500 ransom that was demanded of her, posting it through her letterbox in a highly thoughtful and trusting gesture.

Later, he learned that she spent the money on a flat deposit – which he could make peace with – but what weighed much more uncomfortably on his soul is the revelation that he had, at one point, been her suspect number one!

After years of friendship, Bobby found this incredibly hurtful and decided to take a trip to clear his head, flying out to Majorca to visit Simon Barlow (Alex Bain), who was written out of the soap last summer.

He sternly told Lauren that he had no interest in knowing her anymore, but could some time away thaw those icy feelings? She must be hoping so as losing such a loyal friend would be a difficult blow.

Bobby chose not to divulge his emotional turmoil to mother and boss Carla (Alison King), instead claiming he was taking the trip as a last-minute way to mark his imminent birthday.

Of course, this may not be a permanent goodbye to Bobby, leaving the door open for his return once he's had a chance to arrange his thoughts about Lauren, but it seems that the character won't be appearing on our screens for a while at least.

Coronation Street airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on ITV1 and ITVX.

