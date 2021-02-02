6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Ray’s deadly revenge on Debbie and Kevin and Johnny haunted by Aidan

Evil Ray Crosby (Mark Frost) emerges from the shadows to exact revenge on business partner Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) when he realises she’s double crossed him, putting her and brother Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) in mortal danger.

A tragedy unlocks painful memories for Johnny Connor (Richard Hawley) in prison, and grief pushes Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) into making some questionable decisions.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 8th – 12th February 2021.

Ray’s revenge puts Debbie and Kevin in danger

Kevin can’t forgive Debbie for her alliance with rascal Ray, so Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) tells him to drop the feud as it was his sister who saved her life when she was poisoned. Not only that, daring Deb murdered Ray and disposed of the body – or she claims. We know that part is a lie, and Kev isn’t convinced either and reckons Ray is still alive.

In a daring triple-cross, Deb plans to despatch Ray by making him believe she’s arranging for him to go into hiding abroad when really she’s plotting for him to go to prison. Unfortunately, Ray gets wind of this and confronts Debbie at the bistro. Chucking her in the walk-in fridge, Ray is stopped in his tracks when Kevin appears on the scene and knocks the bad boy unconscious. But when Kev goes to rescue Debbie, the door slams behind him and the siblings are locked in… Will anyone find them before they freeze to death?

Johnny is haunted by the past

The suicide of Aidan Connor was one of the most devastating deaths in Corrie history, and his tragic demise continues to affect his family with Johnny triggered into reliving the trauma in prison when a fellow inmate takes his own life.

Carla Connor (Alison King) visits her dad and is concerned when he says his eyesight is failing and he’s had hallucinations of seeing Aidan. A combination of worsening MS symptoms and increasingly fragile mental health mean Johnny is in a bad way, but he begs his daughter not to tell Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews). Carla eventually alerts the prison doctors who fill Jenny in on her husband’s struggle, but she’s horrified Carla kept it from her and a wedge is driven between the Connor women…

Leanne takes a risk

Pretending she’s doing okay and her job at the legal firm is being kept open, Leanne fools Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) into thinking all is well. The reality is Lee’s grief is tightening its grip and she’s really not coping, to the point where Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) has secretly started dealing drugs as a sideline to keep them financially afloat.

There are particularly worrying developments this week – firstly, Leanne finds a feather in the flat and tells Si she reckons it’s a sign from Oliver, showing he must be at peace. Then she reaches for the credit card (already probably maxed out) and books a consultation with a TV psychic, Crystal Moon, who pledges to put her in touch with her son’s spirit. Oh, Lee – remember what happened when Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth) got fleeced by Rosemary Piper the clairvoyant con artist?

The battle for No.8

The aftermath of Ray’s development nearly destroying half the street is being played for light laughs, as David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) fights Tracy McDonald (Kate Ford) to buy his house back before she gets her greedy mitts on it. The Platts are refused a mortgage, and Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) won’t lend her grandson the money after he stole late lover Lewis’s inheritance from her, so a bidding war ensues.

Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) steps in and stops Tracy from bankrupting them just to get her own way, and with the final asking price of £138,000 proving too rich for David’s blood it turns out someone else has nabbed the property from under their noses. So who is the new owner of the No.8 Coronation Street?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) gets in trouble with the missus when Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) asks him to mind the furniture shop while she’s on an errand. Leaving it unattended when distracted by Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu) who wants to discuss the new business course she’s just enrolled on, Ty returns to find a fella called Leon taking half the stock but assuring him it was pre-arranged with Fiz. That old chestnut. Needless to say Tyrone has been taken for a mug and allowed the shop to be robbed. Gary Windass (Mikey North) won’t be pleased.

Valentine’s Day can be a lonely time, as Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) discovers when he gets a present from only-just-dumped boyfriend Paul Foreman (Peter Ash). The holy man’s heartbreak is exacerbated by the reminder of his failed romance, so will Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) swoop in and provide a shoulder (among other things) for his ex to cry on?