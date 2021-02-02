Ray’s return leads to danger for Kevin and Debbie in Coronation Street

Ray Crosby (Mark Frost) has been absent from Coronation Street for a while now but he’s never been far away.

Next week sees him make a return in one last attempt to leave the county and escape without paying for his crimes.

While Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) is under suspicion for murdering Ray, with even Kevin (Michael LeVell) unsure of her innocence, they both find out that Ray is alive and well – and in dangerous circumstances.

When Ray arrives at The Bistro in disguise, he learns what Debbie has been up to behind his back and is furious. Threatening her, he marches her into the fridge and plans to leave her locked in there. But Kevin turns up at the perfect moment and attacks Ray – knocking him to the ground.

Only Kevin has not hit him hard enough and while he goes to help Debbie, the pair are both locked in the fridge together with nobody knowing that they are in there.

Will anyone find them in time, and will Ray be stopped before he escapes Weatherfield for good?

Elsewhere, the competition is hot to become the new owner of No. 8 and several people have their eye on scooping up the property. Leading the charge is David Platt (Jack P.Shepherd), but he is desperate need of cash to stand a chance.

Shona (Julia Goulding) decides to try and help and she approaches Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) to see if she will consider helping David out. But David’s past theft of her money leaves her apprehensive and it seems that David’s dream may be over.

Meanwhile, Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) also has her eye on the property and Shona resorts to sabotage to make sure that nobody can put a bid in. But when that backfires, the bidding kicks off and someone is victorious. But the new owner comes as a shock to everyone when they find out who it is. Who is the new owner of No. 8?

