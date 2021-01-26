6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Summer’s car crash horror and romance for Nina and Asha

Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) shocks even himself at how low he’s prepared to stoop to get what he wants, when his scheming puts Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) in hospital. Will she survive?

Love is in the air for unlikely couple Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) and Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher), Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) has something to hide, and Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) is feeling the pressure.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 1st – 5th February 2021.

Todd puts Summer in danger

While Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) is in court getting a community service for his assault charge, Todd puts the next phase of his plan into action and pays scally Will (Ben Hackett) to trash his flat while it’s empty, hoping Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) will dump his boyfriend for bringing trouble to their door.

Summer returns home unexpectedly to find the intruder and flees, running into the path of a speeding car. Thankfully the teen is fine, but the near-miss has the desired effect and upon learning it was Will ‘from the helpline’ who robbed them, Billy makes a heartbreaking decision about his and Paul’s future. And while Todd should be rubbing his hands with glee, even he starts to question whether he’s gone too far this time.

Nina and Asha go on a date

Asha starts working at Roy’s Rolls and when she tells bullying ex-boyfriend Corey Brent (Maximus Evans) packing once and for all, Nina is impressed and the girls acknowledge their chemistry is moving beyond friendship.

Taking the plunge, smitten Asha asks Nina on a date, and even invites her round to tea. Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) tries to play the cool dad about his daughter’s sexuality and shares his concern and surprise with Roy Cropper (David Neilson), who rightly points out he should be pleased Asha has shared something so personal with him. The girls could be the next big thing on the fan shipping front – #Nasha.

Peter’s shock confession

Peter heads to the pub – but don’t worry, he’s not another bender, he’s only popping in for a hot pot. Though even the smell of the demon drink sends him into a spin and he has to dash home when he appears to be having another seizure.

Admitting he’s been pouring away his medicinal whisky he’s meant to be taking in order to wean him off alcohol, Peter is read the riot act by his nearest and dearest – this is the only way he has a hope of getting better and staying alive. Can Peter get through this difficult period of recovery?

Desperate times for Simon

Peter’s son Simon has had to grow up fast, with his dad’s drinking and mum Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) crushed by grief for son Oliver. He’s taken on a delivery job at the chippie and made a friend in co-worker Jacob Ray (Jack James Ryan), though as the week goes in this new pal is clearly bad news.

When Si’s bike is stolen, Jacob lends him a new one and quietly asks if he’s interested in delivering ‘packages’ of a different kind around the cobbled streets of Weatherfield – and he’s not talking about double cod and chips. Leanne impulsively quits her job leaving Simon as the sole breadwinner – whatever dodgy deliveries Jacob wants him to make, he may have no choice but to agree to it…

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

It all gets a bit 1970s sitcom as Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) gets flustered with lodger Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu) parading round the house in a skimpy towel. Desperate to get shot of her, especially when Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) demands she go as the house is too crowded, Ty arranges with Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) for her to move back to the salon flat. But has Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) clocked her fella’s awkward looks at their pretty young housemate?

Johnny Connor (Richard Hawley) tells Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) on visiting day he’s seen the prison doctor and his symptoms are definitely getting worse, so they’re upping his MS meds. Back home she shares the upsetting news with Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox), who is brilliantly sympathetic, and Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan), who is wildly inappropriate, suggesting she dump him and hook up with the hot bloke who’s been checking her out in the bistro. Can the Connors’ marriage survive?