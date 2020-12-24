6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Fears for Leanne and Ray scores a victory

Has grief pushed Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) into trying to take her own life? That’s what it looks like to Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) when he finds his mum unconscious next to a jar of pills – can he save her?

Elsewhere, Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) leaps into action when Ray Crosby (Mark Frost) is given planning permission to demolish the street, and Johnny Connor (Richard Hawley) discovers his fate as the judge sentences him for a 40-year-old crime.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 4th – 8th January 2021.

Leanne tries to end it all?

Gripped by grief, Leanne isn’t sleeping and is living in squalor, much to the horror of Dr Gaddas (Christine Mackie) who is extremely concerned when she visits her patient after she phones the surgery asking for sleeping pills. Admitting she lied to her family she’d gone to France for Christmas but has been home alone on the sofa ever since, Lee is relieved when the GP lets her offload.

Taking some tablets in the hope she can get some much-needed rest, Leanne is soon sparko. When Simon calls at the flat to pick up some clothes for a hot date with Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson) he’s stunned his mum is still in the country, then terrified she’s taken her own life as he clocks the jar of pills on the table. Stirring from her slumber, Leanne assures her son she only took a few pills and had no intention of ending it all. Si promises to look after her as she breaks down, but there’s a long road for the bereaved blonde.

Evil Ray is victorious

How we all cheered when Roy Cropper (David Neilson) dashed to stop the demolition of the brewery armed with a temporary order from the council to cease and desist – ‘temporary’ being the operative word because this week Ray the rascal succeeds in getting his soulless development approved.

While the residents panic about being made homeless as Ray rebooks the bulldozers and points out it’s too late to back out of their sales, Abi smells a rat. Ray has bribed the head of the planning committee (of course he has) but how can Abs prove it? Weatherfield’s very own Erin Brockovich grabs her trusty loudhailer and stages yet another protest. Ray, however, remains one step ahead…

Michael’s going to be a dad – for real

Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) thought his baby dream was over when he turned out ex-girlfriend Grace Vickers (Kate Spencer) had lied to him for years and their ‘daughter’ Tianna was someone else’s kid. Now she’s out of prison and insisting she’s pregnant with his actual child, Michael is understandably dubious at her claims.

A paternity test confirms Grace is telling the truth this time, and Mikey boy is so desperate to be a daddy he agrees they raise the bubba together as co-parents. Anxious Aggie Bailey (Lorna Laidlaw) implores her son to cut shady Grace out of the picture and go for sole custody – Michael is such a sweet lad, but a little spineless, so which of the overbearing women in his life will he listen to?

Johnny jailed?

It’s time for Johnny to face the music as the sentencing for his historic crimes dawns. Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) plasters on that manic grin and oozes misguided optimism, and when her hubby’s eyesight starts deteriorating she begs the court to postpone the hearing on health grounds.

Alas it’s not enough, and Johnny is soon in the dock waiting to hear his fate. Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) points out to the judge how remorseful his client is – didn’t stop him keeping quiet about leaving a man for dead for 40 years though, did it? Chin up, Johnny, after his barnstorming turn at getting Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) off an attempted murder charge, you’ve got Weatherfield’s answer to Perry Mason in your corner.

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

While 2020 was hardly a picnic on the red rec for any of us, 2021 hasn’t got off to the best of starts for Gary Windass (Mikey North) who finds himself languishing in a prison cell. He’s been under suspicion from the cops before and managed to wriggle is way out of it, but this time there may be no way out for the bad boy…

Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) leaves Arthur Medwin (Paul Copley) with a flea in his ear when she sees him on the street with a bunch of flowers, only it turns out his wife Beryl has passed away and they’re for her funeral. Oops. Arthur then asks mortified Evelyn to move to Canada with him for a fresh start – will it be an offer Ms Plummer can’t refuse?

