Cameras are returning to the cul-de-sac as part of a one-off special crossover episode to mark Hollyoaks’ 30th anniversary this October.

Tomlinson will return as trade unionist Bobby Grant and will appear alongside Sue Johnston – who was confirmed to be reprising her role last month – as his on-screen wife Sheila.

Tomlinson said in a statement: "It will be lovely to take part in Brookside again especially to work alongside Sue Johnston. I’m looking forward to being on the Close again after all these years."

The Grant family were one of Brookside’s original families, and were at the centre of several big storylines over the years, including Sheila’s groundbreaking sexual assault storyline in 1986 – one of the first depictions of rape in a British TV soap – and the fatal stabbing of their son Damon in 1987.

Unfortunately, the string of tragedies put a strain on the couple's relationship, with Bobby eventually leaving Sheila and the show in 1988. Sheila departed two years later.

Tomlinson and Johnston will be joined by John McArdle and Paul Usher, who have also been confirmed to be reprising their roles as Billy Corkhill and Barry Grant, respectively, in the revival.

