Brookside revival confirms return of British comedy icon for much-anticipated reunion
"I’m looking forward to being on the Close again after all these years."
This article contains a reference to sexual assault that some readers may find distressting.
Former Brookside actor Ricky Tomlinson is set to reprise his role when the soap makes its hotly-anticipated return to our screens later this year.
Cameras are returning to the cul-de-sac as part of a one-off special crossover episode to mark Hollyoaks’ 30th anniversary this October.
Tomlinson will return as trade unionist Bobby Grant and will appear alongside Sue Johnston – who was confirmed to be reprising her role last month – as his on-screen wife Sheila.
Tomlinson said in a statement: "It will be lovely to take part in Brookside again especially to work alongside Sue Johnston. I’m looking forward to being on the Close again after all these years."
The Grant family were one of Brookside’s original families, and were at the centre of several big storylines over the years, including Sheila’s groundbreaking sexual assault storyline in 1986 – one of the first depictions of rape in a British TV soap – and the fatal stabbing of their son Damon in 1987.
Unfortunately, the string of tragedies put a strain on the couple's relationship, with Bobby eventually leaving Sheila and the show in 1988. Sheila departed two years later.
Tomlinson and Johnston will be joined by John McArdle and Paul Usher, who have also been confirmed to be reprising their roles as Billy Corkhill and Barry Grant, respectively, in the revival.
Authors
Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.