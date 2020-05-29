Georgia May Foote criticises TV industry for not casting northern actors for northern parts

Georgia May Foote, the ex-Coronation Street actress you probably know best as Katy Armstrong, has criticised the TV industry for not casting enough northerner talent in northern roles.

The actress, who appeared in the ITV soap from 2010 to 2015, made her comments on Twitter, arguing there is a double standards for UK accents.

“Why are northern actors not asked to play northern parts? The accent is really difficult if you’re not from here,” she wrote.

“A neutral accent is something northerners have always had to do to get work. Now our accent is more popular why are we not getting the jobs when it is required.”

She added: “Trying to watch what should be a good series but completely put off with an accent.”

Other users speculated the comments were inspired by hit Netflix drama White Lines, which has been criticised for its use of its questionable Mancunian accents.

Although the show’s central characters hail from the city, the stars portraying them are from different areas of the country. These include Laura Haddock, Laurence Fox and Angela Griffin.

However, May Foote later said she wasn’t “calling out one show in particular”, as the problem happens “A LOT”.

In addition to her Corrie role, May Foote is known for playing Alison Simmons in children’s drama Grange Hill from 2005 to 2008. In 2015, she came runner-up on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice. She lost to The Wanted’s Jay McGuiness and pro Aliona Vilani.

