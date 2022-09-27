Sky Stream will allow viewers to watch without a dish or Sky Glass TV

The service will be available in the UK from 18th October 2022, and will simply require you to plug a device into your TV through the HDMI output. Viewers will get access to Sky TV and Netflix together, including over 120 channels with access to shows such as House of the Dragon and Succession .

Sky has announced it is launching a new service called Sky Stream, providing its service to any TV over wifi without any installation or dish required.

There will be two plan options available. One will be a 31-day rolling plan that can be cancelled at any time for £29 a month, while another will be on an 18-month contract for £26 a month. Both of these include Sky Ultimate TV and Netflix Basic, while you can also add packs and services such as Sky Cinema, Sky Sports, BT Sport and UHD & Dolby Atmos.

Sky's executive vice president and CEO for the UK and Europe, Stephen van Rooyen, said: "Sky’s always reinvented the TV experience and offered the best content – but it’s not always been accessible to everyone."

Succession season 3. SEAC

He continued: "There couldn’t be a better time to launch our latest innovation using the Sky Glass Platform – whether you want to stream House of the Dragon, Gangs of London or Stranger Things, Sky Stream has it all. It’s the most affordable and easiest way to get Sky TV and Netflix together, offering consumers the value they are seeking right now."

Sky Stream will provide viewers with the full Smart Sky Glass user interface, and will include features such as being able to restart live TV and create playlists. It will also come with a voice activated remote and will complete regular updates like other Sky packages.

Everything on Sky Stream will be available in HD as standard, with UHD also available. There will be a £39.95 set-up fee for the rolling contract or £20 for the 18-month contract.

Sky's director of programs for the UK and Ireland, Jamie Morris, recently spoke about the broadcaster's relationship with HBO, saying that it would continue "one way or the other".

Sky Stream will be available from 18th October 2022. You can find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV here. Check out our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

