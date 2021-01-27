Accessibility Links

WandaVision finale will shape the future of the MCU, says Paul Bettany

The Vision star teases a "satisfying" ending to the Disney+ show.

WandaVision

In its opening three episodes, WandaVision has already hooked MCU fans with its curious blend of classic sitcom tropes and slightly surreal mystery – and it seems the show is only going to get stranger in its remaining episodes.

While the show might at times seem like a standalone series, it is set to play a crucial role in future films, with the events of the series said to be particularly relevant to the upcoming Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

And now star Paul Bettany – who has reprised his role as android Vision for the series – has said the show’s conclusion will change how people view the franchise for good.

Speaking during an appearance on the Lights, Camera, Pod podcast, the actor explained there are huge surprises in store for fans when they get to the end of the season.

There’s a big payoff that you go, ‘Oh, ok, now I get it’,” he explained. “It’s a satisfying thing.”

And he added, “I really think people are going to be like, ‘Oh my God!’ and they’re going to look at the MCU in a whole new light and also have a much deeper understanding in what direction it’s moving.”

Bettany’s comments are certainly intriguing – but fans still have a while to wait until they find out exactly what he’s referring to, with episodes of the series being released weekly on streaming platform Disney+ (read more about when the episodes arrive on the streaming service in our WandaVision release schedule page).

WandaVision is the first of a slew of Marvel projects being released for the small screen in the coming months, with future series including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki.

WandaVision releases new episodes on Disney+ on Fridays. Check out our WandaVision review or read more about the mysterious SWORD for more information. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide.

