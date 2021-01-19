WandaVision’s Elizabeth Olsen addresses questions about Wanda’s accent

It might only be two episodes in, but Marvel fans already have a lot of questions about the new Disney+ series WandaVision, which debuted on the platform last Friday.

The series sees popular MCU characters Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) live out a seemingly idyllic ’50s-set marriage, with the show having been heavily inspired by classic American sitcoms, but there are already major hints that everything is not what it seems.

And one aspect of the show which has confused viewers a little so far is the accent Olsen is using, with the ‘Sovokian’ accent she’s previously had for the character being replaced by an American accent.

But according to Olsen, the Sovokian accent has not gone for good – and indeed it could return later in the series.

Speaking to Collider, she said, “It hasn’t gone anywhere. There have been reasons for everything. It lightened up when she started living in the States, and in WandaVision she is playing the role of being in an American sitcom and so it’s not gone. It is absolutely still there.”

Wanda’s accent was not the only thing to prompt questions from fans following the first two episodes, with swathes of Marvel aficionados taking to Twitter to praise the mystery nature of the show’s opening instalments.

And many are already trying their best to piece together clues as to what might really be going on in the show – and why the characters have seemingly been trapped back in time in an old school sitcom.

The limited series – the first of many Marvel shows to head to Disney+ – will consist of nine episodes, released on a weekly basis from now until the beginning of March.

WandaVision continues streaming on Friday 22nd January on Disney+, and releases new episodes on subsequent Fridays.