When is Space Jam 2’s release date? Cast, trailer and news for LeBron James sequel

Space Jam – the iconic basketball live-action-animated hybrid starring Michael Jordan – is finally getting a sequel after 25 years.

This time starring NBA star-turned-actor LeBron James (Trainwreck), Space Jam: A New Legacy will see the LA Lakers player fill Jordan’s trainers (or sneakers, as the Americans say) to help the Looney Tunes crew beat their AI-generated rivals on the court.

It doesn’t look like we’ll have to leave our sofas to watch James shoot some hoops this year – Warner Bros recently announced that Space Jam 2 would be among the roster of films heading to HBO Max at the same time as theatrical release.

As for first-looks of the much-anticipated sequel, the studio recently released a montage trailer of all the films set for release this year, featuring a very short clip of James stuck in the Looney Tunes animated world.

So are you ready for this? Here’s everything we know so far about Space Jam 2.

When is Space Jam 2 released in cinemas?

Back in February 2019, Springhill Entertainment – the company founded by athlete LeBron James – announced that Space Jam 2 would be released on July 16, 2021.

Production on the film wrapped in September 2019 and as of yet, there’s been no delays announced in relation to the pandemic – however, Warner Bros recently revealed that it would be releasing its complete slate of 2021 films via HBO Max as well as theatres.

Therefore, Space Jam: A New Legacy will be arriving both on HBO Max and in cinemas in July 2021. While HBO Max isn’t currently available in the UK, we’ll keep you updated as and when Warner Bros announces the release platform for Space Jam 2 in Britain.

The release date means that there will have been a 25-year gap between the 1996 original and the sequel, making the new movie a bit of an anniversary project as well.

Is there a trailer for Space Jam 2?

While Warner Bros has not yet released a full trailer for Space Jam 2, HBO Max released a montage of all the studio’s films arriving on the platform this year, including teaser clips of the upcoming sequel.

The teaser didn’t give a huge amount away, but we got a brief look at LeBron James and Bugs Bunny on the basketball court together, both looking rather concerned, as we see someone or something shoot up into the sky.

Who stars in Space Jam 2?

The first star confirmed was American pro basketball player LeBron James, who is set to take over the role in the story that fellow legend Michael Jordan had in the original movie.

More recently, it’s been revealed (via Deadline) that Avengers: Endgame star Don Cheadle will play a significant part in the film, though at time of writing his role is firmly under wraps.

It’s also expected that regular Looney Tunes voice artists will be enlisted to lend their vocal chords to the animated characters in the movie, including Eric Bauza as Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck.

As for fellow basketball pros, leaked set photos have revealed Klay Thompson – who was seen on crutches weeks after tearing his ACL – Anthony Davis and Damian Lillard all kicking around with James for what is expected to be an All-Star game in the movie.

What’s the plot of Space Jam 2?

Currently unknown, though the original film’s story saw retired basketball player Michael Jordan team up with the Looney Tunes to defeat a team of aliens on the court and the sequel is expected to follow a similar pattern.

Who’s making Space Jam 2?

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is producing the movie and also has a writing credit alongside previous collaborator Sev Ohanian, while it will be directed by Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip) – after previous director Terrence Nance stepped aside in June 2019.

Can I watch the 2 Unlimited Get Ready for This video?

You mean the Space Jam song? Go on then…

Space Jam 2: A New Legacy will be released in cinemas 16th July, 2021. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.