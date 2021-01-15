Accessibility Links

Marvel fans are “confused” but ultimately “hooked” to WandaVision following its Disney+ launch

Warning – spoilers ahead for episodes one and two of WandaVision.

Marvel fans are loving Disney Plus’s  “wacky and mysterious” miniseries WandaVision following today’s double-episode debut.

The series, which is stylised as a 1950’s sitcom for the first few episodes, sees Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprise their MCU roles of Wanda Maximoff and Vision, who are living the ideal suburban life in the town of Westview – but not all is as it seems.

Viewers took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the show, with one user writing: “Y’all #Wandavision is INSANE I’m in love,” while another said that the first two episodes had them “already hooked” and that Bettany and Olsen “outdid themselves” alongside Kathryn Hahn, who plays the couple’s nosy neighbour.

In fact, many viewers praised Olsen and Bettany’s performances in the show, with one user writing: “If Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany don’t get Emmys for #WandaVision, I’m fighting somebody.”

Confusion was a general theme among fans’ reactions this morning, with the show dropping hints about more sinister forces at work as Wanda and Vision play out a Dick Van Dyke Show-type sitcom fantasy.

With so many weird and wacky nods to Wanda and Vision’s pasts, many viewers have started theorising – with one pointing out that the WandaVision commercials that play intermittently throughout the episodes are related to Wanda’s origin story.

“The commercials on #WandaVision are from Wanda’s memories,” one viewer wrote. “Stark Industries – the bomb that killed her parents, Hydra/Strucker – from whom she got her powers,” referring to the advert which sees a couple (who many believe could be her parents) advertise a Stark Industries toaster, as well as an advert for a watch produced by HYDRA – the paramilitary organisation that conducted experiments on Wanda.

Similarly, fans were confused by a scene in which Wanda talks about Vision’s “indestructible head”, considering that his head was destroyed in Avengers: Infinity War when Thanos rips the Time Stone from his forehead and kills him.

Despite the plot chaos in episodes one and two, viewers couldn’t wait for the next instalment, which lands on Disney+ next week.

For more on the series, check out our WandaVision release schedule and our theories on who mysterious Agatha Harkness is.

WandaVision begins streaming on Friday 15th January on Disney+, and releases new episodes on subsequent Fridays. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £5.99 a month or £59.99 a yearWant something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide.

