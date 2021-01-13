Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: What’s next for series 13?
From returning monsters, a new companion and a possible exit for Jodie Whittaker, we delve into all the confirmed and rumoured parts of Doctor Who’s next series.
Revolution of the Daleks may only be a couple of weeks old, but Doctor Who fans are already turning their eyes to the future – and luckily, there are plenty of clues about what we can expect from Jodie Whittaker’s next adventures.
In this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast we delve into what we know, what we think we know and what we largely “reckon” will happen in series 13, from the officially confirmed – John Bishop’s new companion Dan – to the largely speculative.
How will Dan fit in with Yaz and the Doctor on the TARDIS? What unique skills and insights could he bring to their future travels? And given his apparent skills as a painter/decorator, could he give the TARDIS control room a new lick of paint?
Plus, we wonder how Dan would cope with the rumoured returning monsters set to arrive this year, following leaked filming photos of Sontarans and Weeping Angels facing off with the Doctor and her crew. Could these fan-favourite baddies hasten the Thirteenth Doctor’s rumoured exit? And will the Sontarans finally be taken seriously?
Listen in to hear what we think – as well as how closely we predict Jodie Whittaker’s apparent exit from Doctor Who at the end of the series will be worked into the eight episodes airing this year.
