WandaVision release schedule – When does the Marvel series come to Disney Plus?

After an unplanned absence brought about by the pandemic, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is finally returning to our lives with a high-concept new streaming series starring two fan-favourite Avengers characters.

WandaVision sees Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff (also known as the Scarlet Witch) and Paul Bettany’s formerly deceased android Vision transported to a strange new life, inspired by classic sitcoms from decades gone by.

Over the course of the series, expect more MCU elements to start creeping in as outside forces attempt to free Wanda from the delusion, but mystery surrounds exactly how she found herself there in the first place.

The show is the first original Marvel TV series on Disney Plus but certainly not the last, with several planned for this year alone that will all play into upcoming movies in the juggernaut franchise.

For now, read on for everything you need to know about the WandaVision release schedule.

When does WandaVision premiere on Disney+?

Disney

Marvel’s WandaVision will premiere on Disney+ on Friday 15th January 2021, launching with two episodes to really hit the ground running.

From then on, new episodes of WandaVision will be released every Friday, leading up to an epic finale in early March.

While the show may start off small with its quirky sitcom parody, director Matt Shakman told RadioTimes.com the episodes will get longer and more action-packed as they go along.

“We’ve always been describing it as a mix of classic sitcom and large-scale Marvel action and I think that’s very true, it’s an accurate way to talk about the show,” he said.

“And it’s also been something that [Marvel Studios head] Kevin Feige has been saying since the beginning, is that one of the things he loves so much about this show is that it’s just so full of surprises. And when it decides to go big, it goes big.”

What time will WandaVision release on Disney+ UK?

WandaVision episodes are expected to launch on Disney+ UK at 8:00AM (GMT) on Fridays, as was the case with the service’s previous sci-fi epic: The Mandalorian.

The Star Wars spin-off was released more or less simultaneously worldwide, with Americans getting the episodes at midnight PT and 3:00 AM ET, while fans in Australia got to watch them at 6:00 PM on Fridays.

WandaVision release schedule

It’s yet to be revealed whether each episode of Marvel’s WandaVision will have its own distinctive title, or if they will simply be referred to numerically.

But we do know the dates that each chapter in the surreal saga will arrive, listed below for your reference (mark your calendars for that finale because you know it’s going to be a big one):

WandaVision episode 1: Friday 15th January

WandaVision episode 2: Friday 15th January

WandaVision episode 3: Friday 22nd January

WandaVision episode 4: Friday 29th January

WandaVision episode 5: Friday 5th February

WandaVision episode 6: Friday 12th February

WandaVision episode 7: Friday 19th February

WandaVision episode 8: Friday 26th February

WandaVision episode 9 (series finale): Friday 5th March

WandaVision premieres on Disney+ on Friday 15th January 2021.