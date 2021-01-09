WandaVision to launch on Disney+ with two episodes

Disney+ will release two episodes of Marvel series WandaVision next week to mark the show’s launch, the streamer has confirmed.

The spin-off TV series, which begins on Disney+ on Friday 15th January, will see Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprise their respective roles as MCU characters Wanda Maximoff and Vision following the events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

While fans initially expected the series to be a six-parter, Marvel recently revealed that WandaVision will actually consist of nine episodes, with the instalments arriving on Disney+ each week.

Teasing the upcoming episodes, head writer Jac Schaeffer revealed that Marvel fans “have never seen Wanda and Vision in this way before”.

“Their storyline has been so romantic and tragic – fans have really latched onto it,” she said. “But really, it’s been precious little screen time, and it’s all been very fraught. In this show, we get to see them in a domestic light, and it gets to breathe. It’s really beautiful.”

WandaVision’s first series will follow the couple as they begin married life together in a new town and Vision starts his new job while Wanda navigates life at home, director Matt Shakman said.

“They’re concerned you hiding their powers from their new friends and neighbors, and when they’re pushed for more information about where they came from, they’re stumped,” he added. “That’s when we start to realize that things are not quite what they seem.”