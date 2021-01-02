Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: Revolution of the Daleks review

Revolution of the Daleks has finally aired, taking Doctor Who fans back to a world of deadly Daleks, twisting time-travel and sci-fi chicanery as Jodie Whittaker’s Time Lord and her friends took on a major threat to Earth.

10 months on from the series 12 finale and eagerly anticipated by fans, this New Year’s special came with high expectations. But how was it? And what did we actually think of the long-awaited Dalek story?

In this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast we drill down into the highs and lows of the new episode, from the return of fan-favourites like John Barrowman’s Captain Jack Harkness through to the new-look Daleks and their bronze Death Squad rivals.

Plus, we take a look at the new dynamics on board the TARDIS ahead of the currently-filming series 13, and try to imagine the new shape of Doctor Who in future episodes.

Was the emotional departure for Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole as heartbreaking as was promised? What do we think is next for Chris Noth’s Robertson? What can we glean from the Doctor and Yaz’s relationship going forward, and will Captain Jack really be back with an all-new Torchwood?

Listen in to find out our thoughts, including our overall review of the episode, its performances and much, much more.

