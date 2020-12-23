When is Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett released on Disney Plus? Latest news on The Mandalorian spin-off

Boba Fett stories are like buses: you wait ages for one and then two come along at once.

After much of the Star Wars expanded universe was rendered non-canon by Disney following its Lucasfilm acquisition, the iconic bounty hunter had technically not been seen in the galaxy since the events of Return of the Jedi.

That is, until The Mandalorian season two, when the character finally resurfaced portrayed by actor Temuera Morrison, who previously played his father (of sorts) in the prequel trilogy, Jango Fett.

Anticipating the huge amount of enthusiasm fans would have for this long-awaited return, Disney Plus has already started production on a spin-off series featuring Fett and his sharpshooting associate Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen).

The Book of Boba Fett was first teased in a post-credits scene in The Mandalorian’s season two finale, but there had been some confusion over whether it would be a replacement for the popular Disney Plus series.

However, executive producer Jon Favreau has now confirmed that the two projects are indeed separate, with a third season of Pedro Pascal’s The Mandalorian also on the way.

Read on for everything you need to know about Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett.

The Book of Boba Fett release date

While the exact date has not yet been confirmed, we do know that Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett will be the next live-action Star Wars series to be released on Disney Plus, due to arrive at some point in December 2021.

Executive producer Jon Favreau said on Good Morning America: “We didn’t want to spoil the surprise during the big Kathleen Kennedy announcement of all the shows [during Disney’s Investor Day], so they let me keep this one a secret.

“So this is actually separate from The Mandalorian season three. But what we didn’t say in that announcement is the next show coming up — what Kathy called ‘the next chapter’ — is going to be The Book of Boba Fett.”

The writer-director went on to say that filming will start on The Mandalorian season three shortly after Boba Fett wraps, suggesting it will premiere not long after.

The Book of Boba Fett, a new Original Series, starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen and executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez, set within the timeline of The Mandalorian, is coming to @DisneyPlus Dec. 2021. pic.twitter.com/JP54yEe9WF — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) December 21, 2020

The Book of Boba Fett cast

Temuera Morrison will reprise the role of Boba Fett after making a big splash with his initial return in The Mandalorian season two.

The actor had previously played Jango Fett, the “father” from which Boba is cloned, in 2002’s Attack of the Clones, as well as portraying Commander Cody in 2005’s Revenge of the Sith.

Joining him for this upcoming spin-off is Agents of SHIELD star Ming-Na Wen, who will return as sharpshooting mercenary Fennec Shand, who became an ally of Fett after he saved her life on the desolate outskirts of Tatooine.

Behind the camera, The Mandalorian’s Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni will serve as executive producers, alongside director Robert Rodriguez who helmed one chapter from the second season.

The Book of Boba Fett plot

Disney

Little has been revealed about The Book of Boba Fett’s story and we expect that most details will be kept top secret, as is standard for a Star Wars project.

However, judging from The Mandalorian season two’s post-credits scene, we expect that the series will follow Boba and Fennec as they establish themselves as powerful players in Tatooine following their takeover of Jabba’s palace.

Boba Fett and Fennec Shand returned to the iconic location, last seen in Return of the Jedi, where they found that Jabba’s former servant Bib Fortuna had inherited the dead crime lord’s gluttonous and immoral lifestyle.

Fennec liberates the Twi’lek woman chained to his throne and Boba kills Fortuna without hesitation, with the no-nonsense duo wasting no time making themselves at home – and it’s safe to say, they’ll be making a few changes.

It is possible that the series could also reveal exactly how Boba escaped the Sarlacc Pit that he fell into during Return of the Jedi, at which point he was presumed dead by many in the galaxy.

Fennec Shand’s origin is due to be explored in the upcoming animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch which could also be relevant given that characters are currently jumping into live-action left and right (see: Ahsoka Tano and Bo-Katan Kryze).

Is there a trailer for The Book of Boba Fett?

Not just yet, but the show is filming right now, so we could see our first look in summer 2021, assuming there are no coronavirus-induced delays.

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett arrives on Disney Plus in December 2021.