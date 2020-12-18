Did you spot the subtle Darth Vader callback in The Mandalorian’s season 2 finale?

The Mandalorian season two finale had it all – action, cool fight scenes, heartbreak, teases for the future and even a pretty notable cameo – but there was also an intriguing extra callback that it was easy to miss on your first watch.

We’ll explain it below, but be warned – we’re dealing with major spoilers below the jump. Check out our The Mandalorian review if you want more details before reading on.

Still here? Then you’ll know that alongside the reveal of a new Boba Fett spin-off (The Book of Boba Fett coming December 2021) the finale’s biggest moment came from the shock return of Star Wars legend Luke Skywalker, who sliced his way through Dark Troopers to rescue Baby Yoda in the final scenes.

With Mark Hamill reprising his role (with the help of some special effects and a body double) it was a glorious, action-packed comeback for the galaxy’s greatest hero – and if you looked closely, you might have noticed another fun Easter Egg attached to the character.

You see, in Luke’s grandest moment in the episode – emerging from the smoke, lightsaber drawn, having defeated his foes – we couldn’t help but think he looked uncannily like his ol’ dad Darth Vader, who had a habit of making a similar move.

Famously, Vader’s first ever entrance came with the character striding through the smoke of a ship he’d just boarded, while 2016’s Rogue One added the visual of his red lightsaber as he cut his way through a corridor of Rebels.

Given that Luke had also just battled his way through a corridor of foes, showing off his skills (and strength with the Force) this seems like an intentional callback from The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau, and it’s a great way to hint at the link between the two Skywalkers.

Certainly, plenty of fans also noticed the connection, with many paying tribute on social media to the sneaky wink to David Prowse and James Earl Jones’ legendary villain.

Of course, it’s possible we’re all reading into this too much, with the truth simply that episode director Peyton Reed knows a strong image when he sees one – but either way, it’s yet another fun way to tie The Mandalorian into the wider Star Wars universe.

Turns out you don’t need to be a Sith Lord to look cool after all.

