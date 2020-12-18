Boba Fett spin-off series announced in The Mandalorian season 2 finale’s post-credits scene

It’s official: Boba Fett is getting his own Star Wars spin-off after the character made a dramatic return in season two of The Mandalorian.

Advertisement

The Mandalorian’s season two finale, ‘The Rescue’, closed with a post-credits scene that revealed the bounty hunter – played by Temuera Morrison – will be back in a new project, titled The Book of Boba Fett.

Though some fans have speculated this might just be a subtitle for The Mandalorian’s third season, a spin-off led by Boba Fett has been rumoured for a while, though wasn’t included in a recent slate of Disney announcements.

The show was teased with a final sequence that saw Boba take over Jabba the Hutt’s palace and sit on the crime lord’s throne, with a caption announcing an airdate of December 2021.

This IS the news you're looking for The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sci-fi and fantasy newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The news comes shortly after it was announced that Jeremy Bulloch, the actor who originally played Fett in the Star Wars movies, had passed away, aged 75.

Exactly what fans can expect from the new series s unclear, though the post-credits scene does suggest that Boba’s ally Fennec Shand (a sniper played by Ming-Na Wen) will also play a major role, with the character swigging a drink as she lounged alongside Tattooine’s new crime boss.

Disney

More generally it seems likely the series will focus on Boba’s continuing drive to gain control over what was Jabba’s Empire. Having murdered Jabba’s lieutenant Bib Fortuna (who seemed to have taken over following the Hutt’s death in Return of the Jedi) and some guards Boba may also need to assemble some new enforcers of his own, and who knows? Maybe there’d be room for a Mandalorian cameo or two along the way…

How to watch the Star Wars movies in order

Still, whatever happens Star Wars fans will be happy to know that they’re getting another Disney+ series so soon in addition to those (including Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic, which are set in the same time period) already announced by Disney.

And with The Book of Boba Fett apparently already filming (according to some leaks), we’re already well on our way to seeing what the legendary bounty hunter does next. We can only hope he manages to keep away from the Sarlacc Pit a few miles away from his new home this time.

Want to know more about The Mandalorian season 3, The Mandalorian cast, The Mandalorian release schedule or when is The Mandalorian set? Check out our suite of content on RadioTimes.com.

The Mandalorian streams on Disney+ – sign up to Disney+ for £5.99 a month or save 15% with the annual plan for £59.99 (savings based on 12 mo. of monthly subscription). T&Cs apply.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide