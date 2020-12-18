The Mandalorian: What species is Baby Yoda?

One of the biggest mysteries of the entire Star Wars universe has always centred on the origins of the Jedi Order’s enigmatic leader, Yoda.

The speculation flared up once more with the release of The Mandalorian season one, which introduced a force-sensitive being known only as The Child – better known by the nickname Baby Yoda.

In doing so, the Disney Plus series has set itself the unenviable task of finally exploring the iconic species, one that creator George Lucas refused to even name during his time leading the franchise.

So, what do we know about Baby Yoda’s species? Read on for all the essential information.

What species is Baby Yoda?

Just like his adult counterpart, Baby Yoda’s species is shrouded in mystery with only sparing information available on what the creature is and where he comes from.

Star Wars creator George Lucas has always been coy when it comes to revealing information about the alien race, once joking that Yoda was simply the illegitimate child of Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy. That’s probably not canon though.

While we can’t be sure of Yoda’s species name, certain attributes have become apparent over the years, most notably their rarity and tendency to be force sensitive.

The current Star Wars canon includes very few members of Yoda’s species, with only the original Jedi master, prequel character Yaddle, and The Child making up the ranks.

All three have manifested powerful abilities using the force, with The Child already capable of both attacking and healing despite his infancy, suggesting that their sensitivity could be innate and instinctive.

There have previously been at least two other formidable Jedi from Yoda’s species, Vandar Tokare and Minch, but both are no longer considered canon following Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm.

However, even in non-canon Legends, the home planet of Yoda’s species has never been named or seen, with some fans speculating each incarnation is created by the force itself.

Yoda’s species is characterised by their long green ears, often used to express emotions, as well as their short stature, three-fingered hands, sharp claws and decelerated ageing.

The Child is said to be 50 years old during The Mandalorian season one, while Yoda lived to be roughly 900 years old before his peaceful death in Return of the Jedi.

Plot details for the second season of The Mandalorian are being kept under wraps, but it’s possible that the series could finally provide answers to the Yoda questions that Star Wars fans have been pondering for decades.

