Can I watch Star Trek: Lower Decks in the UK? Release date, cast, trailer and more

Animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks is finally coming to the UK, several months after its initial debut on US streaming service CBS All Access.

The new series is a radical change of pace from what Trekkies have grown accustomed to, adopting a zany sense of humour spearheaded by Rick and Morty writer Mike McMahan.

Set aboard the USS Cerritos, billed as “one of Starfleet’s least important ships” in the year 2380, the show introduces us to a wacky cast that includes Ensigns Boimler (The Boys‘ Jack Quaid) and Mariner (Space Force‘s Tawny Newsome).

So where can UK viewers tune into the brand new series? Read on for all your essential information about Star Trek: Lower Decks, including an advance clip from the first episode.

Star Trek: Lower Decks UK release date

Star Trek: Lower Decks will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in the UK from Friday 22nd January 2021.

The first season was released quite some time ago in the United States, hitting CBS All Access back in August 2020 to a mixed reception from fans and critics.

Star Trek: Lower Decks cast

The support crew on the U.S.S Cerritos are voiced by Space Force’s Tawny Newsome (Ensign Beckett Mariner), The Boys’ Jack Quaid (Ensign Brad Boimler), Master of None’s Noël Wells (Ensign Tendi) and The Good Place’s Eugene Cordero (Ensign Rutherford).

Other characters are voiced by King of the Hill’s Dawnn Lewis (Captain Carol Freeman), Jerry Maguire’s Jerry O’Connell (Commander Jack Ransom), The Cleveland Show’s Fred Tatasciore (Lieutenant Shaxs) and New Girl’s Gillian Vigman (Doctor T’Ana).

Comedian Paul Scheer also features in a recurring role on the animated series, playing Lieutenant Commander Andy Billups, chief engineer aboard the USS Cerritos.

Scheer has made guest appearances in a vast number of sitcoms, from recent episodes of The Good Place and Curb Your Enthusiasm, to HBO’s Veep and Fresh Off The Boat.

What is Star Trek: Lower Decks about?

Star Trek: Lower Decks takes place on the USS Cerritos in the year 2380, where a group of aspiring ensigns are relegated to doing thankless work on the lower decks, while the bridge crew take all the glory they can get.

The series will explore the day-to-day lives of our underdog heroes as they get to know each other, while also coming up against galactic threats and sci-fi anomalies.

In a press statement, Alex Kurtzman described McMahan’s initial pitch for the show: “[He] won our hearts with his first sentence: ‘I want to do a show about the people who put the yellow cartridge in the food replicator so a banana can come out the other end.’”

McMahan himself has also said Lower Decks won’t employ a classic Star Trek trope: “I promise not to add an episode at the very end that reveals the whole thing took place in a training program.”

Star Trek: Lower Decks trailer

You can get an idea of the show’s sense of humour from this teaser courtesy of Amazon Prime Video:

If you want a closer look at what you can expect from a typical Lower Decks scene, this clip released by CBS gives some insight into the show’s Ricky and Morty style frantic humour.

Has there been a Star Trek animated series before?

Affirmative – but it wasn’t an outright comedy. In 1973 fans of the original show were treated to Star Trek: The Animated Series, a sequel to the first live-action Star Trek programme that was cancelled in 1969.

