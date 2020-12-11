Disney announces Ahsoka series starring Rosario Dawson – cast, plot and latest news

It’s official – the live-action adventures of Ahsoka Tano are just beginning.

Yes, following the character’s smash-hit appearance in The Mandalorian season two it’s been confirmed that ex-Jedi Ahsoka is getting a Disney+ series of her own, with Rosario Dawson set to play the fan-favourite hero in a new story that will continue her adventures.

Previously, Ahsoka was played by Ashley Eckstein in animated spin-offs Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, where she trained as Anakin Skywalker’s padawan before his turn to the Dark Side, and over the course of her appearances she became a cult favourite with Star Wars fans.

But what will her new live-action story be about, and what other details do we know about it?

Check out everything you need to know about Ahsoka below.

Ahsoka Disney+ release date

Oddly, there was no release date given for the Ahsoka TV series during Disney’s investor call, suggesting that we could be in for a bit of a wait before we see what Anakin Skywalker’s padawan did next.

Still, given that casting is already in place for the lead role and that we have an idea of the series’ plot (see below), it could be that we won’t have to wait too long before we get more white lightsaber action.

At an educated guess, RadioTimes.com predicts we could be seeing Ahsoka some time in 2022, maybe after The Mandalorian season three.

Is there a trailer for Ahsoka?

Not so far – it’s very early days – though Disney did release a first look at the logo for the series along with a brief description of its content.

Ahsoka, a new Original Series, starring @RosarioDawson and set within the timeline of @TheMandalorian, is coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/jD8byvNvDP — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Ahsoka plot

While the Disney announcement gave little to no details about Ahsoka’s story beyond the fact that it’s set in the same time period as The Mandalorian, we may have been given some clues already in The Mandalorian season two.

In the second season’s fifth episode we saw Ahsoka hunting for Grand Admiral Thrawn, the Star Wars Rebels villain who disappeared with one of the series main heroes (Jedi-in-training Ezra Bridger) in the Rebels finale.

It seems fair to assume that this tease was included for a reason, and it could be that Ahsoka will see Dawson’s hero hunting down Thrawn (and trying to save Ezra) over a number of episodes.

And this may also give us a clue about the characters involved in this new series.

Ahsoka cast

Rosario Dawson will be back as Ahsoka for this new series, taking over from Ashley Eckstein who portrayed the role vocally for a number of years in The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels (as well as a cameo in 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker).

But who will be accompanying her? While no further casting has been confirmed, Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni may have given fans a hint that another Star Wars Rebels character, Mandalorian graffiti artist Sabine Wren, will be joining her on her travels.

Disney

You see, in a recent interview Filoni hinted that a Rebels epilogue scene – which saw Ahsoka pick up Sabine to follow a new lead about Thrawn and Ezra – may have actually taken place after Ahsoka’s Mandalorian appearance, suggesting the duo’s search could be chronicled in the live-action series.

Who could play Sabine in live-action is less clear, though if the new series is really returning to the Thrawn storyline we wouldn’t be surprised to see Lars Mikkelsen reprising his role as the dastardly Imperial officer.

Notably, Disney have also revealed that Ahsoka will cross over with fellow newly-announced series Rangers of the New Republic, which is believed to follow X-Wing pilots patrolling the galaxy to try and put down Imperial remnants.

In the Star Wars Rebels epilogue, Ahsoka was also flanked by two X-Wings, which could hint further at this crossover – and given this, it seems likely that the key cast of this second Disney+ series (who also remain unknown) will play a key part in Ahsoka.

And have we really seen the last team-up between Ahsoka and Pedro Pascal’s Mandalorian? Given that both series are explicitly set at the same time, we doubt it.

Who is Ahsoka Tano?

Created by Dave Filoni for The Clone Wars animated movie and subsequent TV series (with Filoni serving as the creator and showrunner of the Ahsoka Disney+ series), Ahsoka Tano comes from a species called the Togruta and enters the Star Wars universe as the young apprentice of Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker.

Over the course of the Clone Wars Ahsoka had a variety of adventures with Anakin and Obi-Wan and grew into a capable warrior, though ended up leaving the Jedi Order after being framed for a number of murders (even after being cleared, she lost faith with the Jedi Council for the mistake).

Later, she escaped the end of the Jedi during Order 66 and fought back against the Empire from the fringes, even meeting her old master (as Darth Vader) in battle during the course of Star Wars Rebels.

Now, it appears she’s on a new quest righting wrongs and looking for old friends. And woe betide any villains who get in her way.

