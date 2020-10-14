The Mandalorian’s new teaser features ominous Moff Gideon voiceover as he sets sights on Baby Yoda

Ahead of the release of The Mandalorian‘s second season, Disney+ has released a brand new teaser trailer, narrated by the show’s sinister villain Moff Gideon.

The character, who’s played by Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito, can be heard saying, “You have something I want, it will be mine,” while we’re given a sneak peek at the adorable Baby Yoda and its team of protectors – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano).

Moff Gideon was introduced in the last episodes of series one and, while his true motives are still unknown, we can be sure that they’re going to be menacing from his chilling voiceover.

When it comes to getting their hands on season two, fans will have to be fairly patient as The Mandalorian release schedule will see one new episode drop on Disney+ every Friday, starting 30th October.

Disney released the first trailer for The Mandalorian season 2 back in September, which teased a conversation between the Armorer and the titular Mandalorian as the former warned the bounty hunter he must reunite Baby Yoda with his own kind.

The Disney+ show will follow the Mandalorian as he continues to protect the Child and discover its past while fighting off Gideon – an ex-Imperial officer who is also after Baby Yoda for his own dark reasons.

While series two is set to arrive on the platform at the end of this month, Esposito recently let slip that The Mandalorian will be returning for a third and fourth outing, telling press the upcoming series will “lay the ground work for the depth and breath that’s gonna come in season three and season four, where you’re really gonna start to get answers”.

While future series have not yet been confirmed by Disney, The Mandalorian’s renewal wouldn’t come as a big surprise considering its recent success at Creative Arts Emmys, where it scooped up five awards.