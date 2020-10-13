Star Trek Discovery season 3 release schedule and episode guide

After a very long wait for the new season, Sonequa Martin-Green’s Commander Burnham and the rest of the Star Trek Discovery cast are blasting back onto our screens for a new series of episodes – but as with previous years, the release of the sci-fi drama will be slightly different in the USA and the UK.

While in America Star Trek Discovery is a CBS All Access (soon to be Paramount+) streaming original, in the UK and other territories Discovery is released on rival streaming platform Netflix. US viewers also get the episodes a day earlier than UK fans, so watch out for spoilers online…

Check out the full release schedule and episode guide below.

Star Trek Discovery: season three episode guide and release schedule

Unlike many streaming shows (particularly on Netflix) which release all their episodes at once, Star Trek Discovery will be sticking to a weekly release schedule. In the US this means episodes will be released on CBS All Access every Thursday from the 15th October 2020 until the season finale on Thursday 7th January 2021.

In the UK, new episodes will appear on Netflix every Friday morning from the 16th October until the season finale is released on January 8th – at which point, anyone who hasn’t watched yet can binge the entire season at once, if they’re so inclined.

For clarity, both US and UK initial release dates have been included below.

Episode 1: That Hope is You – US Thursday 15th October, UK Friday 16th October

Episode 2: Far From Home – US Thursday 22nd October, UK Friday 23rd October

Episode 3: People of Earth – US Thursday 29th October, UK Friday 30th October

Episode 4: Forget Me Not – US Thursday 5th November, UK Friday 6th November

Episode 5: Die Trying – US Thursday 12th November, UK Friday 13th November

Episode 6: Scavengers – US Thursday 19th November, UK Friday 20th November

Episode 7 – US Thursday 26th November, UK Friday 27th November

Episode 8 – US Thursday 3rd December, UK Friday 4th December

Episode 9 – US Thursday 10th December, UK Friday 11th December

Episode 10 – US Thursday 17th December, UK Friday 18th December

Episode 11 – US Thursday 24th December, UK Friday 25th December

Episode 12 – US Thursday 31st December, UK Friday 1st January

Episode 13 (finale) – US Thursday 7th January, UK Friday 8th January

In other words, we’re in for a good few months of Star Trek: Discovery episodes. After a long wait, we’re sure this is just what all Star Trek fans have been waiting for.

