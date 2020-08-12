The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau is pushing season 2’s storyline even further

The Mandalorian composer Ludwig Göransson has teased big surprises in the upcoming second season of the Star Wars spin-off.

After debuting in the US back in November, the show finally made its way to the UK in late March, introducing fans to the eponymous bounty hunter and his adorable sidekick.

The Mandalorian season one finale packed some surprising revelations about Giancarlo Esposito’s villain, Moff Gideon, setting up more action-packed adventures to come from creator Jon Favreau.

In an interview with Deadline, Göransson teased the new episodes: “We started a couple of months ago, and I’m extremely excited. Jon’s taking the story into places that I didn’t know existed, and I think it’s so fun.”

In addition to fleshing out its sinister villain, The Mandalorian is also folding fan favourite characters into its second season, including Jedi Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison).

Fans have also speculated on whether we could learn about the origin of The Child, also known as Baby Yoda, who appears to be from the same alien race as the pint-sized Jedi Master.

Göransson was hired to pen the score for The Mandalorian after winning Oscar gold for Marvel’s Black Panther, but still felt plenty of pressure following in the footsteps of original Star Wars composer John Williams.

He said: “What John Williams created for Star Wars was probably the best film music out there — at least, the most known film music. I remember watching the movies as a kid and the impact the visuals and the music had with me.

“I can still remember that feeling, and it was that feeling that I wanted to try to recreate.”

Ultimately, Göransson’s distinctive soundtrack for The Mandalorian would go in a very different direction, taking cues from the Samurai and Western movies that were influences on Favreau.

It’s a big year for the composer, who is currently hard at work on the next chapter of the Star Wars spin-off, while also crafting the score for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming sci-fi epic Tenet.

The mammoth blockbuster has faced major delays this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, but is now seemingly set for release on 26th August – although, that could be subject to another last-minute change.

The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney Plus.