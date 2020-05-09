Has The Mandalorian cast this previous Star Wars actor as Boba Fett for season 2?

A veteran of the Star Wars franchise, Temuera Morrison, is set to appear in The Mandalorian season two – and he’s reportedly set to play legendary character Boba Fett.

Morrison played Jango Fett in 2002’s ‘Star Wars: Attack of the Clones’, so this is extremely appropriate casting.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the New Zealand actor is now expected to star as Jango’s cloned ‘son’ Boba Fett in the second series of the Disney+ Star Wars series. He is apparently lined up for “just a small role” in the TV series, although details are still firmly under wraps.

In the original movies, Boba Fett was played by actor Jeremy Bulloch (who is now 75 years old and retired).

Boba famously speaks few words and keeps his helmet firmly on. After making his debut in the 1978 holiday TV special, the character first appeared on the big screen in The Empire Strikes Back, but seemingly died in Return of the Jedi after he fell into the Sarlacc’s Pit.

In Star Wars prequel Attack of the Clones, he was revealed to be a clone of bounty hunter Jango Fett, who’d raised Boba as his own son (and also created a whole secret army of other clones of himself). So it makes total sense that the same actor can play both characters.

Morrison has already voiced the bounty hunter Boba Fett in a whole load of Star Wars video games, including Battlefront, Battlefront II, and Empire at War.

Boba’s reappearance in The Mandalorian has been expected ever since the character was teased in season one episode The Gunslinger, when a mystery figure wearing the bounty hunter’s trademark spurs was seen on screen.

But we’ll have to wait a little longer, with The Mandalorian season two currently slated to arrive on Disney+ in October 2020.

