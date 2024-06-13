Ferrell shows up at the start of the second episode, in a scene where A-Train is in the midst of filming his new movie, Training A-Train.

It's soon revealed that Ferrell is starring in the movie as A-Train's coach, who warns him against throwing away his talents to "sling yayo for gang-bangers".

Ferrell's coach tells him that he can "either outrun this life, or you can run yourself into an early grave", before the director calls cut, telling Ferrell his performance has given him "literal tears" in his eyes.

Jessie T Usher as A-Train in The Boys season 4. Jasper Savage/Prime Video

The director goes on to tell Ferrell that he smells "an Oscar nomination" for his performance, before he goes on to critique A-Train, who tells him that his brother was a waiter, not a drug dealer, and he's the only coach he ever had.

The cameo appearance is just one of a number of surprises across the first three episodes, which have seen The Boys return in all of its gory, absurd glory.

This season follows up on not only the third season, but also spin-off series Gen V, which has been renewed for a second outing.

Meanwhile, The Boys has been renewed for a fifth and final season, with showrunner Eric Kripke saying it was always his plan for the show to run for five seasons.

The Boys season 4 will arrive on Prime Video on Thursday 13th June.

