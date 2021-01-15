Marvel fans are “confused” but ultimately “hooked” to WandaVision following its Disney+ launch

Marvel fans are loving Disney Plus’s “wacky and mysterious” miniseries WandaVision following today’s double-episode debut.

The series, which is stylised as a 1950’s sitcom for the first few episodes, sees Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprise their MCU roles of Wanda Maximoff and Vision, who are living the ideal suburban life in the town of Westview – but not all is as it seems.

Viewers took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the show, with one user writing: “Y’all #Wandavision is INSANE I’m in love,” while another said that the first two episodes had them “already hooked” and that Bettany and Olsen “outdid themselves” alongside Kathryn Hahn, who plays the couple’s nosy neighbour.

YALL #WandaVision is INSANE im in love😳 pic.twitter.com/3Z5sfzyxjE — dick grayson im single and my dm’s are open (@joon__noon) January 15, 2021

In fact, many viewers praised Olsen and Bettany’s performances in the show, with one user writing: “If Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany don’t get Emmys for #WandaVision, I’m fighting somebody.”

Confusion was a general theme among fans’ reactions this morning, with the show dropping hints about more sinister forces at work as Wanda and Vision play out a Dick Van Dyke Show-type sitcom fantasy.

WandaVision is Confusing, creepy and weird at the same time.#WandaVision pic.twitter.com/rjZuNMPWSX — Matilda (@MusewitheMoon) January 15, 2021

With so many weird and wacky nods to Wanda and Vision’s pasts, many viewers have started theorising – with one pointing out that the WandaVision commercials that play intermittently throughout the episodes are related to Wanda’s origin story.

“The commercials on #WandaVision are from Wanda’s memories,” one viewer wrote. “Stark Industries – the bomb that killed her parents, Hydra/Strucker – from whom she got her powers,” referring to the advert which sees a couple (who many believe could be her parents) advertise a Stark Industries toaster, as well as an advert for a watch produced by HYDRA – the paramilitary organisation that conducted experiments on Wanda.

The commercials on #WandaVision are from Wanda's memories.



Stark Industries- the bomb that killed her parents



Hydra/Strucker- from whom she got her powers from pic.twitter.com/V5UgUeQDgl — lara★WANDAVISION SPOILERS (@laraswidow) January 15, 2021

Similarly, fans were confused by a scene in which Wanda talks about Vision’s “indestructible head”, considering that his head was destroyed in Avengers: Infinity War when Thanos rips the Time Stone from his forehead and kills him.

wanda really said that vision has an indestructible head when we all know what happened to it in infinity war #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/thV2Sy3mhe — 𝐜𝐡𝐥𝐨𝐞 ❀ (@aelindxle) January 15, 2021

Despite the plot chaos in episodes one and two, viewers couldn’t wait for the next instalment, which lands on Disney+ next week.

first two episodes of #WandaVision left me like pic.twitter.com/bSjBnVqtc6 — ⊬ døwnlink | CODE: BRAD (@DownlinkCR) January 15, 2021

WandaVision releases new episodes on Disney+ on Fridays. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year.

