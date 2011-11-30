The teenage thief had apparently been ransacking a couple’s hotel room and was making his escape when Barrowman (from now on to be pronounced in booming tones like a superhero name) stepped in.

“The concierge was trying to sort my air conditioning. We heard this woman scream and shout, 'Stop him! Stop him!’” Barrowman told Wales Online.

“We saw this young boy running down the hallway. I told the concierge to chase him and called the hotel operator and told them to block the staircase so we could get him.

“The lad had tried to get away through the staff elevator and punched the concierge. I grabbed the kid's ankles, yanked him to the ground and then pulled him out into the hallway. I pinned him down. My tour manager then arrived and the three of us held him down until the police came.”

But what will become of the young criminal? Does prison beckon or perhaps an even worse punishment?

“It was sad. He was only 14 or 15. I think he was on drugs,” said Barrowman. ”I'd like to find out the boy's story and give him a second chance. Maybe he could work in the pantomime over Christmas to give him a sense of responsibility.”