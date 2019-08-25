Although the Spider-Man story hit the headlines in the run-up to the Expo, Holland still attended the event thanks to his lead role in the studio's new animation Onward, co-starring Chris Pratt and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Addressing the big Spider-Man shaped elephant in the room, he said: “It’s been a crazy week, and I love you all from the bottom of my heart, and I love you 3000."

"I love you 3000" is, of course, a now-iconic phrase from Avengers: Endgame. The line comes (spoiler alert!) as a posthumous message from Tony Stark to his daughter, an echo of something she once told him about how much she loved him.

Sony Pictures owns the rights to Spider-Man, but a previous deal with Disney-owned Marvel Studios was struck several years ago which allowed the superhero to appear in Marvel movies – and Marvel characters to appear in Sony's standalone Spider-Man movies.

Holland later expressed optimism about the future, pledging to continue playing Spider-Man.

“Basically, we’ve made five great movies,” Holland told EW. “It’s been five amazing years. I’ve had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It’s going to be so fun, however we choose to do it.

"The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler.”