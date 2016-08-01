So for anyone who's wondering what might have been, here are some Sixth Doctor clips skilfully edited by designer Will Brooks that tone down the costume to a much more sober and respectable level, meaning you can actually pay attention to some of the other things that are happening on the screen.

Here they are, with the original versions for comparison...

(and the original for comparison...) pic.twitter.com/2fkpORuSBV — Will Brooks (@willbrooks1989) July 31, 2016

See, that's much better isn't it?

Poor Colin. If only Doctor Who back then had still been in black and white all this could have been avoided...