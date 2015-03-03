In the hit show, the town is covered in booby-traps to catch zombies and trespassers and is occupied by the man who saved Rick after his coma.

One lucky bidder on eBay will get nine Georgia buildings in the sale and “approximately 20,000 to 25,000 square feet of usable space.”

Former town mayor Jim Sells invested in the area after its textile industry was hit by the recession. “[The] downtown stayed dead besides a small business here or there,” he explained to press.

Today the town is mostly used for filming and in 2016 will feature in the next instalment of horror movie The Ring.

“I’d like to see it active and thriving," said Sells. “As far as what needs to be done, I’m hoping someone with a vision will tell me.”

It could be a killer investment.

