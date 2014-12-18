The new zombie show will focus on two families, the Cabreras and the Tompkins, and their fight for survival in an infected United States. Set just after the zombie outbreak, in a different place from the original characters, Latino father and divorced teacher Sean Cabrera is in his early 40s and tries to do the right thing for everyone in his life, while his son Tony is angry and rebellious.

Meanwhile, single mum Nancy Tompkins is unassuming but has an edge that will determine her survival, while her two teenage children, damaged Nick and strong-willed Ashley, have their own issues.

Into the Storm actress Alycia Debnam Carey has been cast in a permanent role in the companion series, as has Frank Dillane, known for his role as Tom Riddle in Harry Potter, and Cliff Curtis (Trading Day, Body of Proof, Missing).

More like this

With a strong pool of talent in the background as well as the foreground, the series is off to a promising start. The Walking Dead comic book writer Robert Kirkman will act as a producer for the series, along with Terminator's Gale Ann Hurd and American Ultra's David Alpert. Sons of Anarchy producer Dave Erickson is on board as showrunner for AMC's new project.

"There are many corners of The Walking Dead universe that remain unseen in the shadows," explained Kirkman, when the new show was announced. "Being given the opportunity to shine a light into those corners and see what lurks out there is an absolute thrill. I know the fans are anxious to hear what Dave and I have been cooking up for this new universe of The Walking Dead, and I'm happy to be one step closer to sharing it with them," he said.

The Walking Dead companion series is set to air in 2015.

Advertisement

Visit filming locations including LA with Radio Times Travel, see here for more details