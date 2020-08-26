In a clip captioned, "Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it," a mask-wearing Cruise is seen passing a number of London landmarks in a black cab and waving at cyclists who manage to recognise him, before saying to camera, "How does that happen? I'm wearing a mask!"

He then heads into a screening of Tenet and after the film, claps along with the rest of the crowd, remarking: "Great to be back in a movie theatre everybody."

Cruise is then asked by a fellow cinema-goer whether he liked the film, to which he responds: "I loved it!"

Tenet, starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, is one of the first films to premiere since the COVID-19 forced cinemas to close back in March.

The action thriller was originally scheduled for theatrical release in July, but due to the pandemic, its debut date was pushed back three times.

Cruise's screen career was also affected by coronavirus this year: his upcoming reboot of his 1986 action drama Top Gun, Top Gun: Maverick, was scheduled for release in June but has now been delayed to 2021.

He was also filming Mission: Impossible 7 before the pandemic halted production, with a number of publications reporting in June that he plans to create a 'coronavirus-free village' at an abandoned RAF site in Oxfordshire in order to allow production on the sequel to continue.

