T’Nia Miller cast in new Russell T Davies Doctor Who story

Years and Years star T’Nia Miller has been cast in a new Doctor Who adventure written by Russell T Davies.

Mind of the Hodiac was a script written by Davies in the 1980s – never made for television, it has now been adapted into an audio drama by Big Finish and will be released in March 2022.

Alongside Miller, Laurie Kynaston (Cradle to Grave) and Annette Badland (Doctor Who, Outlander) will appear in the story opposite Colin Baker (playing the Sixth Doctor) and Bonnie Langford (as companion Melanie Bush).

“It’s Russell, isn’t it?” Miller – playing Mrs Maitland – said of the project’s appeal. “His writing’s always a gem – you turn the page and think ‘right, I’m in for a treat here!’ And he writes family so well, I’ve had such fun recording this – to work with everybody, it’s so relaxed – Bonnie is a gem, Annette is just brilliant – it’s like a masterclass.”

“When I first read the script, I fell in love with it immediately – it’s Russell T Davies, what’s not to like!” echoed Badland, playing Mrs Chinn, a research scientist with an agenda of her own.

Kynaston, who plays the mysterious Hodiac, said of the script: “It’s a beast, it’s enormous in every sense of the word – it’s just got so much imagination, and we go on such a journey. And it’s been nice to be back in the room for the first time in a year and a half, back in the studio with another actor – it’s made such a big difference, it’s been great!”

The official plot synopsis for Mind of the Hodiac reads:

In the depths of space, the mysterious Hodiac is manipulating the Galactic Stock Exchange to raise money. His aim? To hire mercenaries for a deadly quest across the stars.

Meanwhile, on Earth, an ordinary British family is plagued by a series of psychic events.

The one thing connecting these events is a magnificent patchwork coat – which just so happens to belong to the Doctor!

Guest star Miller is also a fan favourite to take on the role of the next Doctor in the Doctor Who television series following Jodie Whittaker’s exit next year. With Russell T Davies already confirmed to return as showrunner, we’re not sure if this new piece of casting news makes that more or less likely – but either way we’re excited to hear Mind of the Hodiac!

Doctor Who – The Lost Stories: Mind of the Hodiac is available to pre-order as a collector’s edition CD box set (priced at £14.99) or digital download (at £12.99), at bigfinish.com.

