Stranger Things boss reveals “epic” season 4 ambitions contributed to delay: “It’s super worth the wait”
The Netflix show's executive producer has promised that season four is "the most ambitious" series yet.
Published:
It’s been a while since we last saw the Hawkins gang, but according to Stranger Things boss Shawn Levy, season four is “super worth the wait.”
The executive producer revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the upcoming series is the most “epic” the show has ever done.
“We are long-delayed, and the Duffers and I want to share season four with the world as badly as the world wants it,” he said whilst promoting his new film, Free Guy.
“Part of what’s taking time is long before COVID and the pandemic existed, season four was built to be by far the most ambitious, cinematic, sprawling and epic season that we’ve ever done.
“By not just a little — by a lot. So the complexity of season four, even before we had the obstacles, hurdles and challenges of a pandemic, is taking a lot of time because it is super worth the wait.”
Stranger Things season four has faced various delays due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with filming on the new episodes wrapping recently.
Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington in the popular Netflix show, told Variety that the end of shooting was “bittersweet”.
“It’s something that we’ve grown up doing. Seeing all my friends on this show, we’ve all changed a lot, and different things have happened in our lives, and we’ve all been through it together.
“When it does come to an end, I imagine it will be emotional. I’m just enjoying it while I can, really.”