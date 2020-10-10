"I'm going to say, in all honesty, there are years and years left on Discovery. I think that because Star Trek, in general, has had a long history going going something like seven seasons minimum, and we just jumped into the future," he said.

"It's not that it's a brand new show, but it's a whole new set of variables with a whole new set of ideas and stories, and I don't think we limit ourselves to thinking, 'Oh, we're capped at this place.'"

Kurtzman also revealed a 10-year plan for the Star Trek franchise, which will take it through to 2027.

"Heather Kaden and Aaron Baiers, who work with me at Secret Hideout – we literally just got off a call with the network mapping out [plans for Star Trek] through 2027," he said.

"When I say that, it's not like it's set in stone," he added. "It's just, 'Here's a plan. Here's what we're looking at. Here's how the different shows are going to drop.'"

"Consider the fact that it takes a year from inception – from starting production – to airing, you have to plan way, way, way in advance to get these things done, and you have to stay on top of the zeitgeists and make sure that what you're doing is relevant."

He continued: "So you have to plan so far in advance now in different kinds of ways [like safety and budget] to seem loose and improvisational, but there's nothing loose and improvisational about it."

Star Trek: Discovery, which stars Sonequa Martin-Green as Michael Burnham, a science specialist on board the USS Discovery, is entering its third season, which was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While filming on the season was completed before lockdown began, the post-production team were forced to work from home, with editor Scott Gazmon revealing in May that the task was "going to take longer" than expected.

Star Trek: Discovery season 3 arrives on Netflix in the UK on Friday 16th October.