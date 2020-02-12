Palin will provide sole narration as the Voice of the tape, saying: "I don't normally get offered something like this. I'm used to doing The Clangers. It definitely attracted me because there's an awful lot to it. It's such a complex piece - from larky-jokey to very, very violent. It's quite an adventure for me."

The synopsis for the adventure reads:

You are listening to a self-help tape. You are hearing a soothing voice. You have always wanted to do something with your life, haven't you? Oh, how you've ached to be a better person.

Well now. This is your chance. Go on. Sit back. Close your eyes. Relax. You're going to learn all about Captain Jack Harkness. You're going to learn all about Torchwood.

You're going to change the world.

Speaking about the unusual format, producer James Goss said: "Our director, Scott Handcock, had the idea of telling a story entirely through a haunted self-help tape, and we immediately suggested it to [writer] Tim Foley, the master of the unusual dramatic style (if you've not heard his podcast, The North West Footwear Database, you're in for a treat). We were only too delighted when Scott secured the services of a national treasure to play the self-help tape. This really is a release to listen to in a darkened room.”

Torchwood: Tropical Beach Sounds and Other Relaxing Seascapes #4 is now available for pre-order as a collector’s edition CD at £9.99 or on download from the Big Finish website at £7.99.