Jennifer Walters (Maslany) is catching up with her cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), on a road trip, when suddenly they're involved in a serious crash caused by the unexpected appearance of an alien spacecraft.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe welcomes yet another new member in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law , which stars Tatiana Maslany as a high-flying lawyer who inadvertently gains gamma-powered super-strength.

In the wreckage, Jen is contaminated with some of Bruce's radioactive blood, giving her the ability to 'Hulk out' just like her avenging cousin – although she doesn't lose control in the way he did in his early years.

Instead, she returns home with the full intention of leading an ordinary civilian life, but when a courtroom showdown becomes a literal battle, her secret gets out and her life changes forever.

As usual with the Marvel shows on Disney Plus, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law features a licensed soundtrack of catchy songs, fitting the themes and locales of the story. See the full list below.

She-Hulk soundtrack: Every song featured in the Marvel series

Tatiana Maslany, Ginger Gonzaga and Drew Matthews in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. ©Marvel Studios 2022.

She-Hulk episode 1 - A Normal Amount of Rage

Money On It by Together Pangea

by Together Pangea Next Thing You Know by Robin & The Rocks

by Robin & The Rocks Asleep in the Clouds by Wenda Williamson

by Wenda Williamson I Want to Be With You by George Simms

by George Simms Fast (Motion) by Saweetie

by Saweetie Porro Bonito by Orquesta Ritmo De Sabanas

by Orquesta Ritmo De Sabanas Cumbia Caletera by Tito Nunez y su Orquesta

by Tito Nunez y su Orquesta Licked and Live on Ludlow by Deep East Music

by Deep East Music Who’s That Girl? by Eve

by Eve Banaito Y Perfumao by Fernando Cavazos

More to follow (we'll update this page weekly).

