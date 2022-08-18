She-Hulk soundtrack: Every song featured in the Marvel series
It's time to update your MCU playlist.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe welcomes yet another new member in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which stars Tatiana Maslany as a high-flying lawyer who inadvertently gains gamma-powered super-strength.
Jennifer Walters (Maslany) is catching up with her cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), on a road trip, when suddenly they're involved in a serious crash caused by the unexpected appearance of an alien spacecraft.
In the wreckage, Jen is contaminated with some of Bruce's radioactive blood, giving her the ability to 'Hulk out' just like her avenging cousin – although she doesn't lose control in the way he did in his early years.
Instead, she returns home with the full intention of leading an ordinary civilian life, but when a courtroom showdown becomes a literal battle, her secret gets out and her life changes forever.
As usual with the Marvel shows on Disney Plus, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law features a licensed soundtrack of catchy songs, fitting the themes and locales of the story. See the full list below.
She-Hulk soundtrack: Every song featured in the Marvel series
She-Hulk episode 1 - A Normal Amount of Rage
- Money On It by Together Pangea
- Next Thing You Know by Robin & The Rocks
- Asleep in the Clouds by Wenda Williamson
- I Want to Be With You by George Simms
- Fast (Motion) by Saweetie
- Porro Bonito by Orquesta Ritmo De Sabanas
- Cumbia Caletera by Tito Nunez y su Orquesta
- Licked and Live on Ludlow by Deep East Music
- Who’s That Girl? by Eve
- Banaito Y Perfumao by Fernando Cavazos
More to follow (we'll update this page weekly).
