It's A Sin's Omari Douglas reveals what Doctor Who role he wants

T’Nia Miller, Olly Alexander and Lydia West were all considered to be in contention, largely because of their roles in previous projects from Russell T Davies, Doctor Who's returning showrunner .

Before Ncuti Gatwa was revealed to be the new Doctor there were plenty of names floating around as potential successors to Jodie Whittaker.

One actor whose name was similarly discussed is Omari Douglas, best known for playing Roscoe Babatunde in Davies' Channel 4 series It's A Sin.

RadioTimes.com caught up with Douglas on the red carpet at the BAFTA TV Awards, and asked him about the speculation that he was going to be playing the Doctor, to which he responded: "To be honest, when people were saying that it was going to be me, it was news to me."

However, when asked if he would be interested in a different role on the show, he said: "I'd love to play a weird scary alien. Yeah. I'd love to, like, get in a full prosthetic and be something a bit creepy. Let's put it out there."

Douglas previously addressed the rumours that he was going to play the next Doctor before Gatwa was cast, saying "it would be an honour" to take on the role.

On the BAFTA red carpet he raved about Gatwa's casting, calling him "incredibly talented".

"We came from similar theatre communities and so I'm so chuffed that Jodie's going to be passing the baton on to him," Douglas continued.

"He's more than ready to be doing something like this. And he's gonna pave the way for so many more brilliant people. And I think Russell, I think him and Russell together will make something really special."

Douglas joins a whole host of celebrities to praise Gatwa's casting, with former Doctors Matt Smith and Sylvester McCoy both expressing their delight at the news he will take on the role.

Additional reporting by Lauren Morris.

